WORLD
1 MIN READ
Netanyahu says Israel will ‘take control of all of Gaza'
The Israeli army has issued yet another evacuation order for Khan Younis - warning of an 'unprecedented attack' taking place in the southern city. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are once again fleeing westward to al Mawasi - fully aware they could be targeted there too. Netanyahu says he will have full control of Gaza, as its allows limited basic food supplies into the enclave, following more than two months of total famine-inducing blockade. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.
Netanyahu Vows Gaza Control / Others
May 19, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us