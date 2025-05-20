Dozens killed in Gaza as Israel allows entry of five aid trucks

The UN is warning 14,000 babies could die in the next two days in Gaza without urgent aid. A mere five trucks have passed through the Kerem Abu Salem crossing to feed two million starving people. It comes as Israel's renewed assault on the Strip continues - which is drawing international condemnation from the country's western allies. The UK has announced a suspension in negotiations for a free trade deal - as well as summoning Tel Aviv's ambassador. Kristina Simich reports.