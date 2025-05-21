How Romania's open air village museum is keeping culture alive

Like many countries in the EU, Romania has an aging population and less and less people are living in rural areas. An open air village museum in the nation’s capitol Bucharest is trying to safe-keep the traditional architecture and culture alive. Gökçen Ardıç has more. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.