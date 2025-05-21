May 21, 2025
Ship breaking employs estimated 50,000 people in Bangladesh
Ship breaking, the process of dismantling decommissioned cargo vessels, is a major industry in Bangladesh. It employs about 50,000 people and generates billions of dollars in revenue. But it involves back-breaking labour for people who work under lax safety regulations, with many low-paid workers complaining of chronic health effects. Randolph Nogel reports.
