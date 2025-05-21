Hungary hosts leaders' summit of Organisation of Turkic States

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is calling on the Turkic world to support the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in its struggle for rights and justice. Speaking at the Leaders’ Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Budapest, Erdogan has emphasised Türkiye will continue to do its utmost to end all wars in the region and establish lasting peace. TRT Worlds Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.