WORLD
1 MIN READ
Small but crucial delivery of aid finally reaches Palestinians
For the first time in over a month, a bakery in central Gaza has managed to bake bread. Aid groups have gathered supplies from part of nearly 200 trucks allowed into Gaza since Israel began permitting limited access. It's still far from enough for the more than two-million Palestinians in the war-torn enclave. But today, fewer children in Gaza are going to sleep hungry. Paul Hawkins reports.
Small but crucial delivery of aid finally reaches Palestinians / Others
May 22, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us