WORLD
1 MIN READ
Small but crucial aid delivery finally reaches Gaza
More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Thursday. Meanwhile, amid an acute shortage of basic supplies in the occupied Strip, the World Health Organization says its health system is at breaking point. In the past week, four major hospitals suspended services due to their proximity to dangerous incidents. Only 19 of the Strip's 36 hospitals are still operational. And at least 94% of Gaza's hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Kristina Simich reports.
Gaza Hospital Overwhelmed / Others
May 23, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us