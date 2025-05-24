I See Gaza | EP 4: Inside Ireland’s Public Support for Palestine

I See Gaza moves from London to Dublin and Edinburgh, uncovering how Ireland’s own history of resistance connects with the ongoing struggle in Palestine, and how British imperialism shaped both regions, making what’s happening in Gaza feel deeply familiar to many in Ireland. From powerful murals in Dublin to choirs singing for peace in Edinburgh, this episode follows the voices of everyday people refusing to look away and standing in solidarity with Gaza.