India-Pakistan: Back From The Brink? | Bigger Than Five
Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high, despite a ceasefire announced by on May 10th. Following April’s attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 25 Indians and one Nepali national, the two nuclear powers exchanged cross-border fire. India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, insists that the military offensive named Operation Sindoor was still continuing and that the ceasefire was simply a pause. New Delhi and Islamabad have traded accusations, and India has suspended a key water-sharing treaty with its neighbour, which Pakistan calls an "act of war”. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tells us “the whole world should be worried” by the two regional rivals confronting each other. But former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood says his country is “committed to the ceasefire so long as there is no further hostility from Pakistan."
May 23, 2025
