WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia plans Ukraine peace proposal following Istanbul talks
Russia says it will present a draft for a peace agreement with Ukraine after a current prisoner exchange is completed over the weekend. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the announcement on Friday, as the countries swapped the first tranche of war prisoners in a deal made at peace talks in Istanbul last week. Both sides released 390 detainees each, with further exchanges expected. TRT World’s Joel Flynn spoke to the families and soldiers at the handover in Ukraine, and sent us this report.
Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace / Others
May 24, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us