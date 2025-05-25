WORLD
Debrief: Europe demands Israel end Gaza blockade
Tel Aviv is tightening its grip on more and more Palestinian land, with Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the biggest invasion it’s unleashed on Gaza to date, and with violent military raids and settler aggression on the Occupied West Bank. The horror inflicted on millions of Palestinian people, bombed, beaten, shot, and starving to death, is finally seeing open condemnation from European nations. But for tens of thousands, especially babies, struggling to survive famine, aid isn’t coming in fast enough. Over in Ukraine, a hope for an immediate ceasefire is dwindling. Despite the two sides swapping prisoners, US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin seemingly failed to achieve concrete results beyond the earlier peace talks in Istanbul.
