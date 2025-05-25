May 25, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
TRT World crew survives Russian drone attack on Dnipro
A TRT World crew in Ukraine has survived a Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro. It comes amid widespread warnings of drone attacks across the country, and barely a day after Moscow said it was considering ceasefire discussions. This channel's team are safe - but sent us this report ahead of further warnings of strikes, and local residents running for their lives. TRT World's Joel Flynn had the exclusive.
TRT World crew survives Russian drone attack on Dnipro / Others
Explore