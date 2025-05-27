May 27, 2025
Nigerian Residents attacked by Boko Haram in northeast return home
Hundreds of residents from Marte in Borno state, Nigeria, have returned home under the watch of the Nigerian Air Force. They fled after a deadly Boko Haram attack on May 12 that killed at least 23 people nearby. Authorities are pushing to close displacement camps but fears of further violence remain high. Kristina Simich reports.
