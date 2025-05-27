Southeast Asian leaders weigh up co-ordinated approach to tariffs

Leaders of Southeast Asian nations have met with China’s premier and Gulf leaders at the 46th ASEAN Summit being held in Malaysia’s capital. The delegates are weighing up a co-ordinated approach to the Trump Administration’s sweeping tariffs, including a big diplomatic push toward a Free Trade Agreement between the Middle East and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. But some experts are warning that a move away from the United States economically, could create headaches for the region strategically. Emily Angwin reports from Kuala Lumpur.