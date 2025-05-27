WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel: Soldiers fire ‘warning shots’ outside Rafah aid hub
The Israeli army fires shots as crowds of people rush towards an aid distribution centre in Gaza. Palestinian authorities say the chaotic scenes show US-backed aid efforts have so far ‘failed disastrously’, as supplies enter the strip for the first time since the beginning of March. It comes as its health ministry says more than 54,000 people have been killed since the beginning of the war. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.
Israeli Fires on Aid Crowd / Others
May 27, 2025
