Will Serbia involve itself in Bosnia’s domestic issues?
Tensions continue to rise in the Western Balkans. Serbia’s stance toward Bosnia and Kosovo, its support for Bosnia's Serb leader Milorad Dodik, and recent military decisions are raising serious regional and international concerns. Here in Belgrade, we speak to military analyst Vlade Radulović about the risk of renewed conflict, Serbia’s military intentions, and whether border changes in the Balkans are back on the table. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Seyfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
May 28, 2025
