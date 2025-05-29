WORLD
1 MIN READ
Disease killed at least 70 people in Sudan's Khartoum
A cholera outbreak in the Sudanese capital Khartoum has left at least 70 people dead in just two days, according to local health authorities. The outbreak is set to get worse, with the UN reporting an 80 percent increase in suspected cases during the past two weeks. As thousands of internally displaced people return home, Sudanese authorities seem unable to contain the disease. Bassam Bounenni reports.
Disease killed at least 70 people in Sudan's Khartoum / Others
May 29, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us