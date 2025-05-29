May 29, 2025
Dozens killed as Israel rains attacks on Gaza
Israeli strikes have killed dozens of Palestinians in a heavy wave of attacks on central Gaza, as forced evacuations continue. The hunger crisis is worsening, with people struggling to access the limited aid allowed into the strip. As Hamas considers a new US-brokered ceasefire deal, aid groups are urging the international community to act and end the suffering. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
