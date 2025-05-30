WORLD
South Koreans turn out in record numbers for early voting
South Korea is set to vote for a new president on June 3 in a snap election following the ouster of Yoon Suk Yeol. Pollsters say people want to move on from Yoon's martial law and impeachment, with young swing voters set to punish the conservatives over the turmoil. And Democratic Party nominee Lee Jae-myung enjoys a strong lead, despite rivals attacking his character and progressive politics. Frank Smith reports.
May 30, 2025
