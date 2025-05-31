May 31, 2025
Inter Milan and PSG face off in Champions League final
It's the biggest night in European football. Inter Milan take on Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, with the title of Europe’s best on the line. PSG are still chasing a first major European crown. With Türkiye's captain Hakan Calhanoglu pulling the strings in midfield, Inter are meanwhile out to settle unfinished business. Our Sports Correspondent Lance Santos reports from Munich.
