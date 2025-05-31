WORLD
1 MIN READ
Debrief: Russia's 'Memorandum of Peace' and a future ceasefire
Missed the headlines? Catch up with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. Russia’s recent territorial gains in the Sumy region and the largest aerial attacks of the war earlier in the week have left Ukrainians fearful of a fresh ground offensive. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has suggested another round of talks in Istanbul, saying Moscow is ready to present its ‘memorandum of peace’ to Ukrainians then. The conditions of this memorandum remain unclear, and many believe Russia is stalling for time. And intense Israeli attacks across Gaza continue as Palestinians on the brink of famine struggle to get aid. There’s also some hope for a possible ceasefire as Hamas reviews an Israeli proposal.
Debrief: Russia's 'Memorandum of Peace' and a future ceasefire / Others
May 31, 2025
