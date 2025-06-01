WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli gunfire kills dozens of Palestinians near Gaza aid site
At least 31 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded on Sunday after Israel attacked Palestinians gathering aid from the US-backed distribution site in southern Gaza. US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has meanwhile rejected Hamas’ response to the US-backed 60-day ceasefire proposal. Hamas says it is ready to release more hostages in exchange for prisoners, but also wants amendments to the truce deal. Kristina Simich has the report.
Israel Strikes Gaza Aid Point / Others
June 1, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us