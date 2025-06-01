WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kiev seeks complete and unconditional ceasefire at Istanbul talks
Istanbul will host the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday, with both sides under pressure to bring an end to the war. Ukraine has already sent its terms in the form of a memorandum - which reportedly includes provisions for a total ceasefire to be monitored by international partners. Russia says its terms will be revealed at the meeting. Moscow has previously refused to agree to a ceasefire saying the ‘root causes’ of the conflict need to be addressed. But what are those, and what concessions would either side be willing to make? From Kiev, Paul Hawkins reports.
June 1, 2025
