June 2, 2025
WORLD
Serbia at centre of geopolitical tug-of-war
Serbia is once again caught between its long-standing ties to Russia and growing pressure from the European Union to commit to democratic reforms and integration. A recent visit to Moscow by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has raised fresh concerns in Brussels, with the EU's top diplomat telling Serbia that it's now time to choose sides. Semir Sejfovic reports from Belgrade.
