WORLD
1 MIN READ
Conservative candidate Nawrocki wins with 50.89% of votes
Poland has elected a new president by the slimmest of margins, with less than two percentage points between the two candidates in Sunday’s run-off. Karol Nawrocki, a conservative historian who ran on a populist platform, was widely seen as an underdog candidate against his liberal opponent and Mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski. Nawrocki’s rise poses serious challenges for Poland’s current centrist government and the country's future role in the EU. Randolph Nogel reports from Warsaw.
Poland Elects New President / Others
June 2, 2025
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us