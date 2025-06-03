June 3, 2025
Trump-Putin relationship strained over Russian attacks on Ukraine
Relations between the US and Russian presidents appear to be fractured. Donald Trump recently called Vladimir Putin 'crazy' via social media after the Kremlin escalated the bombing of Ukraine's capital. Moscow responded to Trump's comments, saying he is showing signs of 'emotional overload'. Craig Boswell reports from Washington.
