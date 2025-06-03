Israeli gunfire kills at least 27 people attempting to access aid

Dozens of Palestinians waiting for much-needed food have been killed at a distribution centre in the southern Gazan city of Rafah early on Tuesday. It's the third time in three days desperate people have faced Israeli gunfire while trying to reach an aid facility. The health ministry has since confirmed the Israeli military fired shots in what it describes as a "massacre". As the UN condemns Israel for carrying-out 'war crimes' - Israel's assault across the Strip continues. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.