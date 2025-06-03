WORLD
Ukraine strikes Crimea bridge with underwater explosives
After truce talks were held in Istanbul between the warring sides, tensions escalated once again between Kiev and Moscow. Russia has vowed to retaliate after Ukraine's underwater operation that targeted the bridge that connects Crimea to mainland Russia. The hit comes on the heels of a major Ukrainian drone offensive that damaged dozens of Russian military aircraft over the weekend. Moscow’s top security official issued a stark warning: “To all who are worried and waiting for retribution... you need to worry”. Paul Hawkins reports.
Ukraine Hits Crimea Bridge / Others
June 3, 2025
