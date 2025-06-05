Former Arsenal kit manager sues club for unfair dismissal over pro-Palestine posts

A former Arsenal kit manager is suing the Premier League club for unfair dismissal over social media posts that criticized Israel's actions in Gaza. Mark Bonnick, who had worked with the club for 22 years, was dismissed on Christmas Eve. He was accused of bringing the club into disrepute, with phrases he used on X — such as "ethnic cleansing" and "Jewish supremacy" — reportedly described as "inflammatory and reasonably likely to cause genuine offence to many people." Bonnick has since deleted his account and claims his comments were taken out of context. The 61-year-old has now filed a legal case challenging his dismissal.