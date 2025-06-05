June 5, 2025
WORLD
Trump's executive orders face legal challenges
The legal stoush over President Donald Trump’s blizzard of executive actions are intensifying, with new lawsuits and rulings almost daily. So far, more than 150 rulings have paused some of Trump’s initiatives. The president has responded with personal attacks against some judges, and there are now concerns over what may happen if he disobeys the courts. Craig Boswell reports.
