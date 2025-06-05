Gaza aid resumes amid ongoing strikes and rising civilian deaths

The US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation resumed aid distribution at two Gaza locations after a one-day halt. Starving crowds in Rafah gathered supplies from ground-level deliveries. More than 100 Palestinians have been gunned down by Israeli soldiers while they were trying to get much-needed food. Despite ongoing airstrikes, which killed 40 civilians on Thursday—including three journalists near Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital—there's no sign of a ceasefire ahead of Eid al-Adha. Priyanka Navani has the story.