Israel launches a series of attacks on Beirut's suburbs
The Lebanese government has criticised a series of Israeli air strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, calling them a serious violation of the ceasefire agreement reached in late November. President Joseph Aoun said the overnight attacks signalled Israel’s unwillingness for peace in the region. The Israeli military has warned it will continue targeting underground sites – which they say are linked to Hezbollah, prompting thousands of residents to flee. Kristina Simich reports.
June 6, 2025
