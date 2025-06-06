WORLD
Can the Sarajevo Tribunal Deliver Justice For Gaza?
Sarajevo hosted the Gaza Tribunal’s first public session, issuing the Sarajevo Declaration, which condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. The declaration called on global civil society to take action against ongoing atrocities and to demand accountability. At the tribunal, we spoke to prominent professor and human rights advocate Sami Al-Arian, who shared his insights on the tribunal’s significance, the broader struggle for Palestinian justice, and civil society’s role in confronting such grave injustices. Across The Balkans, hosted by Semir Sejfovic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.
June 6, 2025
