June 6, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Floods swallow up large parts of India's northeastern Assam state
Devastating floods hit large parts of India's northeastern Assam state, destroying villages and displacing thousands. Some farmlands have been completely washed away, while many have no access to basic needs such as food and clean drinking water. The monsoon season is expected to last until September, with authorities forecasting more rain ahead. Kubra Akkoc has this report.
Monsoon floods in India / Others
Explore