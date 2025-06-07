Mistakenly deported migrant returned to US to face charges

The man who kicked off an international incident and threw a wrench into the Trump administration’s relationship with the courts, is back in the US. Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented migrant ,was mistakenly sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador in March. He’s now back to face charges – but the controversy over his deportation still rumbles on. Andy Roesgen has the latest.