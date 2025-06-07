June 7, 2025
Delayed salaries cast shadow over Eid in Taliban ruled Afghanistan
In Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, many government workers can't afford Eid preparations due to unpaid salaries. Civil servants are lining up at the central bank as financial struggles continue. The Taliban, who are the de facto state authorities, have promised to pay two months’ wages but gave no reason for the delays. Despite hardships, some Afghans remain hopeful for Eid.
