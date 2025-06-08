June 8, 2025
Families and communities in Türkiye celebrate Eid al Adha
Across Türkiye, families are marking Eid al Adha - a time of sacrifice, generosity and coming together. For many, especially those in need, the holiday is a reminder of the power of community. As a country that is a bridge between cultures, Türkiye plays a key role in keeping these traditions alive, not just at home but across the region. Asli Atbas has the story from the capital Ankara.
