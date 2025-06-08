June 8, 2025
WORLD
Colombian presidential hopeful shot at an event in Bogota
Colombian senator and possible future presidential candidate, Miguel Uribe, who was shot three times from behind. He has successfully undergone surgery. Uribe was shot twice in the head, by armed assailants in the capital Bogota leaving him in critical condition. Local media say one person has been arrested following the attack that took place at a rally. Martyn Andrews has more.
