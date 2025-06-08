36 million children in Bangladesh have elevated lead levels

In Bangladesh, 36 million children have high levels of lead in their blood, according to a report by Pure Earth, an NGO focused on pollution in low- and middle-income countries. What’s causing this crisis? Experts point to the rising demand for lead-acid batteries used in electric rickshaws. Informal recycling facilities, which often operate without proper environmental safeguards, are making the problem worse. TRT World producer Mikail Malik visited a village grappling with the devastating effects of lead contamination.