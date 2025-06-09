June 9, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Climate crisis worsens Somalia’s drought and displacement
The climate crisis is placing immense strain on communities in Somalia already grappling with decades of instability. Recurring droughts have led to widespread hunger, displacement and a growing humanitarian emergency. Water is scarce, and every drop needs to be carefully distributed, whether it’s to children or livestock. Najib Ahmed reports from the outskirts of Galkayo.
Climate crisis worsens Somalia’s drought and displacement / Others
Explore