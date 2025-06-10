WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli attacks continue in Gaza as aid activists set for deportation
Nearly every day of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund's aid distributions over the past two weeks have involved fatal Israeli attacks on Palestinians. More than 130 people have so far been killed. Meanwhile, Israel is about to deport a group of activists who had tried to deliver a boatload of aid. Craig Boswell reports.
Israeli attacks continue in Gaza as aid activists set for deportation / Others
June 10, 2025
