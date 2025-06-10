June 10, 2025
Sri Lankan government pushes ahead with IMF-linked reforms
The National People's Power swept to victory in Sri Lanka on a promise to oppose existing IMF conditions and protect state assets. But just days after taking office, the government opened talks with the fund, and is now quietly pushing ahead with reforms, as it walks a tightrope between ideals and survival. Lahiru Doloswala reports from Colombo.
