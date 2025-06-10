About 700 marines deployed to Los Angeles amid immigration protests

Seven hundred US marines have been ordered into the city of Los Angeles by Donald Trump, as protests over immigration raids there threaten to turn into nationwide anger. The National Guard had already been sent - all without the approval of California's Governor Gavin Newsom, who says Trump is acting out a deranged fantasy. Solidarity protests have begun or are being planned in cities across the US. Bassam Bounenni reports.