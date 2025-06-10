June 10, 2025
10 people, including suspect, killed in school shooting in Graz
At least 10 people have been killed in a school shooting in the southern Austrian city of Graz. Many others have been wounded in the attack, while the shooter has also been killed. Authorities say the assailant was a 22-year-old Austrian man. The mayor of Graz has called the incident a terrible tragedy. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more.
