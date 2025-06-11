Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Tuesday

At least 78 Palestinians, including 20 aid seekers, have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks across Gaza. Tuesday marks two weeks since a controversial US-backed aid group began operating in the Strip. During that time, 150 starving civilians have been gunned down while collecting vital supplies. It comes as Israel deported several activists aboard the Madleen vessel which was carrying aid to Gaza. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.