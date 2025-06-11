June 11, 2025
Israel’s separation wall forcing Bir Nabala residents to leave
For years, Israel's separation wall has reshaped the landscape of the occupied West Bank, isolating dozens of Palestinian towns and villages. Few have been affected as deeply as Bir Nabala, where around 3,000 residents have been forced to leave. As Mohammad Elwan reports, today, Bir Nabala feels more like a memory than a town.
