Chinese tech firms rush to replace banned US AI chips

Companies across both sides of the Pacific struggle with the fallout of the Sino-American trade war, with Chinese tech companies are searching for alternatives to now-banned US technology. Among them, high-performance chips used in AI development. And while those curbs could slow progress, they could also speed up Beijing’s efforts to achieve technological independence. That’s a major worry for US AI chipmaker Nvidia. Camille Nedelec is in Hong Kong with more.