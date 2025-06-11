June 11, 2025
Dozens of Gazan aid seekers have been killed by Israeli attacks
Scores of Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza in the past 24 hours- according to the strip’s Health Ministry. The majority of those killed were seeking aid at centres dubbed ‘inadequate by design’ by humanitarian agencies that also accuse Israel of perpetuating a policy of starvation. Shadia Edwards- Dashti reports.
