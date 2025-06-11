June 11, 2025
Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Northern Ireland
Violence has flared for a second consecutive night in Northern Ireland as hundreds of masked rioters clashed with police and set cars and streets ablaze. At least 17 police officers were injured overnight on Tuesday, bringing the total to 32 since the riots began on Monday. The disorder follows a protest over an alleged sexual assault. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports
