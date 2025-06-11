WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are Chinese Robots Taking Over? Inside Wuhan’s Tech Revolution | NexTech
As trade tensions simmer between China and the US, Beijing is betting big on one thing: the future of tech. From autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots, China isn’t just keeping up — it’s aiming to leap ahead. Massive infrastructure, bold investments, and sky-high ambition are fueling a new kind of arms race: one for global tech dominance. And right at the heart of it all? Wuhan. In this episode of NexTech, we’re heading to central China to see how Wuhan is transforming into a next-gen innovation powerhouse. We’re talking drone deliveries, self-driving taxis on city streets, and humanoid robots doing everything from factory work to stage performances. In Wuhan, the future isn’t a concept — it’s already rolling, flying, and walking among us.
Are Chinese Robots Taking Over? Inside Wuhan’s Robot Revolution | NexTech / Others
June 11, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us